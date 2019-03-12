TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announced four new board members and its honors-award recipients at the 2019 Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet March 1.
Jared VandoKooi of Reeder Flying Service, outgoing board chair, announced the following new board members: Zach Kelsey of First Federal, Linda Watkins of the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation, Dan Olmstead of Idaho Power Company, and Scott Corsetti of Chobani. They were elected from 16 nominees.
Over the past 26 years, the Chamber Agribusiness Committee has awarded more than $160,000 contributed by the chamber’s business community to students pursuing degrees in agribusiness at Idaho colleges and universities. This year’s recipients of over $6,700 in scholarships are Brady Wonenberg and Charlie Corney of Buhl, Gretchen and Alyssa Hansten of Jerome, William Harrison of Heyburn, MaKenzie Whittkiend of Hagerman, Sadie Hurley of Filer, Alverado Vargas of Rupert and McCall Hopkins of Kimberly.
The chamber also honors individuals and businesses for their contributions to the community. This year’s recipients are Volunteer of the Year Opie Kelley of Stotz Equipment, Ambassador of the Year Lin Gowan of the Lofthus Group, Rookie of the Year Blue Phoenix Branding, and Rookie of the Year Canyon Springs Chiropractic.
The final award given by the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is the Curtis T. Eaton Award, named in honor of Eaton, who served as the president of Twin Falls Bank and Trust. It recognizes businesses and organizations for their staying power, involvement in both the community and the chamber and their standing in the community. This year’s recipient of the Curtis T. Eaton Award is Snake Harley-Davidson.
