Twin Falls center to give homeless a chance to warm up

TWIN FALLS — A “warming center” expected to open later this month at a local church will provide a place for people to get out of the cold on chilly winter nights, sip a hot beverage and perhaps munch on a granola bar.

The center will be open from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Taproot Church, 601 Shoshone St. N. in Twin Falls on nights when the temperature is expected to drop to 29 degrees or below. It is expected to open Jan. 24, said John Spiers, Valley House executive director.

Although numbers are difficult to pin down, a significant number of homeless people in Twin Falls could benefit from the center, Spiers said.

“There are dozens of people living in their vehicles,” he said.

He’s unsure of how many people will come to the center but he says the number may depend on weather conditions.

To meet city code, there won’t be lines of cots awaiting weary heads, but the center will give people a chance to sit down and get out of the cold, Spiers said. No hot meals will be served, although snacks and thermoses filled with beverages will likely greet people using the center, a partnership between Valley House, Region 4 Homeless Coalition and Taproot Church.

While the city was not involved in planning the center, the city council “strongly supports that type of charitable service,” spokesperson Josh Palmer said in a statement.

The church is located in a spot where there are few houses, as the Twin Falls County Jail and courthouse are across the street, so city residents shouldn’t be bothered.

“I don’t anticipate any problems,” Spiers said.

Taproot Church didn’t return phone calls from the Times-News.

Want to help? Contact John Spiers at 208-432-2319 or valleyhouse.john@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering at the warming center.

The room that will be used for the center is more than 1,000 square feet, and additional space is available by opening a partition.

Chobani has donated $15,000 for the warming center, and an anonymous donor has also contributed a significant amount of money, Spiers said.

Some of the funding was used to make needed repairs to bathrooms to allow the center to open, he said.

Spiers hopes to have three volunteers help at the center each night, adding that finding adequate numbers of potential volunteers has been difficult. An AmeriCorps group in eastern Idaho has been contacted to determine whether members there could help with staffing.

The center will close at the end of February, he said. With experience gained this winter, he expects it to be fully staffed and ready to go when cold weather hits next winter.

“Hopefully we can give a little help this year,” Spiers said, “and a lot of help next year.”