Twin Falls celebrates National Popcorn Day

TWIN FALLS — Every food has its day in the sun. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9. You have to wait until Nov. 14 to celebrate National Pickle Day. Broccoli? It gets the spotlight on March 22, when “We Love Broccoli Day” is recognized as part of National Nutrition Month.

But people get a real bang out of popcorn. Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day, when people across the county salute the movie theater staple.

“When I watch a movie, I have to have popcorn,” said Dave Woodhead, owner of Lamphouse Theatre in Twin Falls.

Woodhead is celebrating the day by giving away free popcorn to anyone who stops by the showhouse. Magic Valley Cinema 13 is doing the same with the purchase of a movie ticket.

“Popcorn has almost become more important than the movie itself,” Magic Valley Cinema General Manager Chase Waldapfel said. “We will see many customers arrive late for their movie and still make sure they get their popcorn.”

At the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls, manager Jared Johnson says popcorn is something show-goers expect.

“One of the reasons popcorn is popular is that everyone knows the popcorn smell,” Johnson said. “People love it.”

Woodhead serves his popcorn from a giant stainless steel Cretors brand popcorn machine that used to be part of the Motor-Vu Drive-In, which closed in 2014.

“It’s big and can make a bunch,” Woodhead said. It comes out warm and hot, but cold popcorn is just as good, he maintains.

And there are secrets to making popcorn. Woodhead tops it with a sprinkle of brewers yeast, which imparts a subtle nutty or cheesy flavor.

“Stephanie-style” popcorn is a tribute to Johnson’s mother, who likes her large-sized popcorn layered with butter and a little extra salt.

“We just layer it up,” Johnson said, adding that the process involves filling the bucket one-fifth full, adding butter and a little salt, and repeating the process.

The brand of popcorn matters, too. The Orpheum uses the “Magic Mushroom” brand from Conagra.

Woodhead admits he had always liked the Orpheum’s popcorn, discovered the brand they use, and copied it.

“I don’t blame him,” Johnson said. “It’s a really good brand.”

The popcorn pops into a mushroom shape, compared with “butterfly” popcorn which has an irregular shape.

Johnson knows his popcorn history, just like the history of the Orpheum, which opened in 1921.

During the time of silent movies, most theaters, which were very ornate, catered to the upper-echelon people who dressed up to see the movies.

“Theaters were attempting to create the kind of ambiance of live theater performances,” Johnson said. Theater owners didn’t want popcorn in their venues. Besides, the crunching sounds made by people eating popcorn were distracting during silent movies and popcorn was sometimes messy.

A sign that was apparently displayed at the Orpheum during those times told movie-goers to “check your popcorn in with your coats.”

The Great Depression and “talkies” changed that. During that time, people were looking for a cheap form of entertainment and movies provided that; theaters relaxed their standards and allowed popcorn.

It was sold by street vendors at first, and sometimes they would rent space in theaters’ lobbies.

The Orpheum wasn’t originally built with a concession stand. Instead, there was a candy shop connected to the theater, Johnson said.

Eventually, theaters decided to get rid of the middlemen and make their own popcorn.

Popcorn got another boost when, during World War II, sugar was rationed, causing candy to be expensive and not be as readily available. Popcorn didn’t have any such rationing.

“It’s a quirky piece of history when you look at how popcorn snuck its way into Americana and the movie theaters,” Johnson said.

Like most other theaters in America, popcorn makes a large part of the Orpheum’s concession sales, Johnson said.

And clean up after the show isn’t all that bad.

“We use leaf blowers and blow everything from the back of the theater to the stage,” he said. “There isn’t a single piece of popcorn that gets missed.”