Twin Falls is getting a jumpstart on Earth Day.

The day that emphasizes protecting the environment will officially be celebrated Saturday, but events will take place at both the College of Southern Idaho and Twin Falls Public Library a day early.

Sustainability Fair

A Sustainability Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the CSI Fine Arts Atrium.

Twenty vendors will showcase topics including solar and wind energy, building-energy conservation, recycling, gardening, organic and locally produced foods, green business development, and electric and hybrid vehicles.

The event is free and open to the public.

Andy Orr, CSI sustainability council co-chair who is helping to organize the event, said more than environmental aspects need to be considered when examining sustainability. Economic and social factors play a part.

And it can be a struggle to balance it out.

Businesses need to be able to make a profit, and how it impacts people needs to be a factor as well, Orr said.

“We want to preserve the environment because we want to be able to enjoy the environment,” he said.

And it’s not a cookie-cutter approach. While riding a bicycle to work is a way to cut down on carbon emissions, “it doesn’t work for everyone.”

Friday’s event will include businesses including Tubbs Berry Farm and Bull Moose Bicycles, along with government agencies including the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Vendors won’t be there to sell products.

“It is an education and informational event,” Orr said.

The fair re-started last year after the pandemic and this year has twice the number of vendors.

“It is gaining traction,” Orr said.

Twin Falls Public Library

Games, activities and crafts celebrating Earth Day will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday on the library’s lawn.

In addition, guests from the Master Gardener program and Idaho Power will make an appearance, as well as reptiles from the Herrett Center.