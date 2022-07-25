 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls Canal Co. sets Monday as curtailment date

Releasing the Snake

The Twin Falls Canal Co. opens the headgates in March 2020 to release water from Murtaugh Lake. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Canal Co. has announced it will reduce deliveries to one-half of a miner's inch starting Monday.

The canal company had previously warned that a reduction in water deliveries was coming. The reduction is from five-eighths of a miner's inch.

"This reduction in water deliveries is necessary to ensure that the company's storage water supply will extend throughout the end of the growing season," General Manager Jay Barlogi wrote in a statement.

Natural flow in the Snake River makes up nearly 80 percent of the water supply for the canal company and the flows continue to "significantly decline." Barlogi said.

Barlogi encouraged shareholders to conserve water and work together with their ditch riders to facilitate turnoffs when they aren’t using their water.

