 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls Canal Co. reducing shares
0 comments
breaking top story

Twin Falls Canal Co. reducing shares

{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls Canal Co.

Wetlands, seen May 26, developed by the Twin Falls Canal Co. on the outskirts of Twin Falls filter sand and sediment from irrigation water on its trip back to the Snake River. The canal company will be reducing shares from 5/8 inch per share to 1/2 inch per share on Thursday.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Starting Thursday the Twin Falls Canal Co. will reduce shares from 5/8 of an inch to 1/2 inch per share. 

The cut is necessary to extend the season, the company said on its website.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We have been watching the reach gains below Blackfoot for the last week and thus far there has been no improvement in the natural flow," wrote company general manager Jay Barlogi.

Cooler weather in the forecast should help the natural flow in the Snake River to improve, Barlogi wrote. Water demand is also decreasing as the season comes to an end.

This is the second reduction this summer for the canal company. The first reduction happened on July 6.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high
Local

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high

Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News