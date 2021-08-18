Twin Falls Canal Co. reducing shares

TWIN FALLS — Starting Thursday the Twin Falls Canal Co. will reduce shares from 5/8 of an inch to 1/2 inch per share.

The cut is necessary to extend the season, the company said on its website.

"We have been watching the reach gains below Blackfoot for the last week and thus far there has been no improvement in the natural flow," wrote company general manager Jay Barlogi.

Cooler weather in the forecast should help the natural flow in the Snake River to improve, Barlogi wrote. Water demand is also decreasing as the season comes to an end.

This is the second reduction this summer for the canal company. The first reduction happened on July 6.

