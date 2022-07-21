 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Twin Falls Canal Canal Co. to reduce water deliveries

  • 0
Releasing the Snake

The Twin Falls Canal Co. opens the head gates to release the water in 2020 at Murtaugh Lake.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Canal Co. will reduce water deliveries as southern Idaho’s drought persists.

Deliveries will be reduced from five-eighths of a miner’s inch per share to one-half inch sometime in August, the company announced Thursday. The exact date has not been determined.

“The company will continue to monitor conditions on a daily basis and make the decision as to the exact date of the reduction,” General Manager Jay Barlogi said in an email. “As drought conditions persist, the reach gains in the Snake River below Blackfoot continue to suffer, making the natural flow available to the Twin Falls Canal Company Water Users near the lowest levels in history.”

The canal company began the season by delaying deliveries, then reduced deliveries to five-eighths inch to extend the irrigation season.

People are also reading…

Irrigation water situation still iffy
Here comes the water. Twin Falls canal officials open the gates.
Weather forces change in water delivery date
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News