Twin Falls Canal Canal Co. to reduce water deliveries

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Canal Co. will reduce water deliveries as southern Idaho’s drought persists.
Deliveries will be reduced from five-eighths of a miner’s inch per share to one-half inch sometime in August, the company announced Thursday. The exact date has not been determined.
“The company will continue to monitor conditions on a daily basis and make the decision as to the exact date of the reduction,” General Manager Jay Barlogi said in an email. “As drought conditions persist, the reach gains in the Snake River below Blackfoot continue to suffer, making the natural flow available to the Twin Falls Canal Company Water Users near the lowest levels in history.”
The canal company began the season by delaying deliveries, then reduced deliveries to five-eighths inch to extend the irrigation season.