Twin Falls, Burley set for key early-season Great Basin basketball clash

The 4A Great Basin Conference boys basketball season continues this week with an action-packed schedule – including Twin Falls hosting Burley on Tuesday night.

The Bruins were tabbed as the preseason favorites by IdahoSports.com, and for good reason.

Twin Falls boasts a trio of formidable returning players: Will Preucil, Jared Mix and Logan Pittard. Those players' combined experience have many coaches predicting the Bruins will easily surpass last season's 9-14 record.

The Bruins (2-2 overall, 1-1 conference) are coming off a Dec. 9 battle with Jerome. The Bruins led the game in steals and blocks, but the Tigers secured a 43-32 victory, with the aid of a 43% shooting from 3-point range.

"We have to own the boards and create second-chance points in order for us to succeed," Bruins head coach James Glenn told the Times-News.

The Bruins found success when facing Wood River on Dec. 6. The Wolverines had a higher field goal and 4-point percentage – 46% and 60%, respectively – but the Bruins capitalized on steals and assists to finish with a 68-66 victory.

Mix was a key shooter in both games – finishing with a combined 31 points. Will Preucil accounted for 21 points against Wood River.

Burley (1-3, 0-1) finished third in the Great Basin in 2021, and the IdahoSports.com preseason poll positioned them in a similar spot.

The Bobcats have three returning players to keep an eye on, too: Stockton Sheets, Ramsey Trevino and Jacob Williams.

On Dec. 7, Sheets hit for 26 points and Williams added 15 as Burley earned a 54-46 win over Century in a non-conference game. The Bobcats controlled the scoreboard for most of the game, including a 28-20 halftime lead.

Sheets also led the way on Dec. 9, finishing with 20 points against Minico. Burley shot 42% from the 3-point line, but the Spartans came away with a 49-43 victory.

Both teams appear evenly matched: Twin Falls is averaging 55.3 points per game; the Bobcats average 50.

The game tips at 7:30 p.m.