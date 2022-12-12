 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOCUS: TIMES-NEWS PICK OF THE WEEK

Twin Falls, Burley set for key early-season Great Basin basketball clash

Burley plays Twin Falls

In this file photo, Twin Falls and Burley match up on Jan. 13, 2021, at Burley High School.

The 4A Great Basin Conference boys basketball season continues this week with an action-packed schedule – including Twin Falls hosting Burley on Tuesday night.

The Bruins were tabbed as the preseason favorites by IdahoSports.com, and for good reason.

Twin Falls boasts a trio of formidable returning players: Will Preucil, Jared Mix and Logan Pittard. Those players' combined experience have many coaches predicting the Bruins will easily surpass last season's 9-14 record.

The Bruins (2-2 overall, 1-1 conference) are coming off a Dec. 9 battle with Jerome. The Bruins led the game in steals and blocks, but the Tigers secured a 43-32 victory, with the aid of a 43% shooting from 3-point range. 

"We have to own the boards and create second-chance points in order for us to succeed," Bruins head coach James Glenn told the Times-News

People are also reading…

The Bruins found success when facing Wood River on Dec. 6. The Wolverines had a higher field goal and 4-point percentage – 46% and 60%, respectively – but the Bruins capitalized on steals and assists to finish with a 68-66 victory.

Mix was a key shooter in both games – finishing with a combined 31 points. Will Preucil accounted for 21 points against Wood River.

Burley (1-3, 0-1) finished third in the Great Basin in 2021, and the IdahoSports.com preseason poll positioned them in a similar spot.

The Bobcats have three returning players to keep an eye on, too: Stockton Sheets, Ramsey Trevino and Jacob Williams. 

On Dec. 7, Sheets hit for 26 points and Williams added 15 as Burley earned a 54-46 win over Century in a non-conference game. The Bobcats controlled the scoreboard for most of the game, including a 28-20 halftime lead.  

Sheets also led the way on Dec. 9, finishing with 20 points against Minico. Burley shot 42% from the 3-point line, but the Spartans came away with a 49-43 victory.

Both teams appear evenly matched: Twin Falls is averaging 55.3 points per game; the Bobcats average 50.

The game tips at 7:30 p.m.

Around the Great Basin

Canyon Ridge travels to Minico on Tuesday.

  • Both teams are coming off a win.
  • Canyon Ridge is averaging 54 points per game.
  • Minico is at 42.8 points per game.

Mountain Home travels to Wood River on Tuesday.

  • Both teams are coming off a win
  • Mountain Home (2-0 conference) is scoring 44.3 points per game.
  • Wood River has been impressive on offense, averaging 62.9 points a game.
