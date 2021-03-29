Twin Falls, Buhl school districts considering changes to mask policy

According to the CDC, studies have shown that COVID-19 transmission within in schools is lower than in the broader community. And when outbreaks do occur in school, they tend to affect teachers and staff more than students.

But this doesn’t mean there’s no risk among younger people, Batcha said. Especially because, while teachers are able to receive a vaccine, the vast majority of students cannot. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccines is approved for people 16 and older.

“With younger people, it does seem the risk of transmission is diminished, but it’s not zero,” Batcha said. “I think it’s some shaky ground to be instituting a directive such as this.”

While the Twin Falls and Buhl school districts are considering these changes, some other districts in the Magic Valley have already ended their mask requirements.

During a special meeting held March 19, the Jerome School District’s school board voted 4-1 to end the district’s mask requirement. Students and staff are now recommended to wear masks, rather than required to do so.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}