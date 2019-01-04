TWIN FALLS — Future brides and grooms can get a head start on their wedding planning with the help of the upcoming Bridal Expo in Twin Falls.
The Twin Falls Bridal Expo will take place Friday and Saturday in Radio Rondevoo Event Center.
Sid Vanderpool and his wife, Paige Vanderpool, launched the Twin Falls Wedding Expo 24 years ago. The couple started the expo when they realized Twin Falls didn’t have a personal bridal show. The couple aimed to help take the stress out of wedding planning.
In the past, the event’s attendance has averaged about 1,500 people, with more than 250 brides coming in, Paige Vanderpool said.
“It’s like one-stop shopping for brides,” her husband said. “We try and make it convenient for everyone.”
Sid Vanderpool says about 60 vendors will be representing all aspects of wedding planning will be on-site. Everything from DJs, dresses, tuxedos and catering will be available for engaged couples to create their perfect wedding. The expo will also feature a drawing for $500 that can be spent on any vendors.
Despite the title of a Bridal Expo, grooms are encouraged to come to help in the wedding planning process, he said.
“Weddings are emotional and stressful,” he said. “Seeing so many people in a room trying to help make it less stressful feels pretty good.”
This is the biggest wedding-themed event in Twin Falls, said Christa Hannold, the owner of Christa’s Dress Shoppe.
For wedding-based businesses, this is the busiest time of year, Hannold said. Most couples get engaged between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve and start planning for a summer wedding.
Cari Estridge, the owner of “I Do” Idaho Weddings & Events, said April through October is the busiest time of year for weddings. Her business, which offers full-service wedding planning and officiating, is booked solid during those months, Estridge said.
“The expo gives businesses the chance to talk face to face with hundreds of brides,” Hannold said. “That’s a convenience that we don’t get when people plan everything online.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.