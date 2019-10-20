TWIN FALLS — The best part of being in remission for Jeanne Stanley is getting back in her kayak.
What started as routine pre-op screenings for a knee-replacement surgery turned into a diagnosis for stage 2 breast cancer. Not only did cancer delay her surgery, but it made her unable to do many things she loves, including being outdoors.
“(Cancer) never happens it you,” Stanley said. “It always happens to someone else.”
This summer, after six years in remission, Stanley was selected to join a Casting for Recovery fly-fishing retreat. The retreats are for women in all stages of breast cancer, including survivors. Women apply for the trips and are randomly selected to attend. Casting for Recovery hosts 50 retreats in 45 states.
Stanley was the only one from the Magic Valley on her retreat. She embarked on a road trip on the way to Challis, where the retreat was, picking up women who were part of her retreat group along the way.
“We talked the entire way,” Stanley said. “It was like we already knew each other.”
It was a challenging road to recovery for Stanley who called her diagnosis “devastating.” When she thinks about it she reiterates that it was a “horrible experience” that she wouldn’t wish on anyone. Her friends and family helped her through treatment by keeping her company and helping out with cooking, cleaning and other chores she was no longer able to do.
For someone like Stanley, who once owned and rode horses and enjoys being in nature, the first sign of recovery was a tiny ray of hope. As she recovered, her daughter took her kayaking on days she thought her mother was strong enough to make the trip. If she got tired early, she tied her kayak to Stanley’s and pulled her the rest of the way.
When she heard of Casting for Recovery through an email from a friend in Boise, she was immediately interested. As a self-described outgoing person, the prospect of being in the wilderness with new people sounded exciting. Now, she says, anyone considering a retreat should sign up for the opportunity to meet people.
“They should do it. It was very fun,” Stanley said. “It was interesting to meet all kinds of different people.”
There are also doctors and nurses who attend the retreat to provide information to patients and survivors. Casting for Recovery finds that the majority of women who attend leave with a new support group and say that they stay in touch with their retreat group.
“We found that 90% of women have never been to a support group for cancer,” said Lise Lozelle, marketing director at Casting for Recovery. “This is a way to connect these women with nature and other women with a similar experience. It can be healing.”
The retreat starts with introductions and a primer on local wildlife like bugs and birds. Next, the women got to make their own flies. Stanley keeps a box of fuzzy little balls decorated with a streak of color that resembles something a steelhead might eat as a souvenir, along with a photo album of her time there and a framed piece of art she made decorated with written affirmations for herself.
One of the most exciting parts of the trip was actually catching the fish. The women were paired with tutors and fished in a lake stocked by Idaho Fish and Game.
“I felt so proud,” Stanley said of the moment she wrangled a big fish. “It’s hard. It’s a lot harder than it looks, but I had a great instructor.”
Stanley finally got both of her knees replaced, and she can get in and out of her kayak better than she ever could before. She went to Oregon earlier this month to help her niece harvest her garden and tend to her animals and keeps active in her post-surgery exercises at the medically oriented gym. Her visits are so frequent she calls herself a “MOG rat.” Despite being in remission she doesn’t consider herself out of it yet, but she believes speaking positively about the situation to herself and her body influences the path she’s on.
“I had decided a long time before this that I was never going to have to go through this problem again,” Stanley said. “I’m healing. I’m OK.”
She and the women in her retreat group still keep in touch and are planning to get together soon. Her experience as a survivor helped those still going through treatment because it provided another perspective, she said.
“They would see me there and it showed them there was a life after you get done with a horrible experience like cancer,” she said.
Casting for Recovery has modified its retreats based on the needs of women over the years, Lozelle said. The organization created a separate retreat for women with a fatal diagnosis so that they could feel better supported and understood.
But Stanley only has one wish when it comes to cancer.
“They need to find a cure.”
