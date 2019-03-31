MURTAUGH — A 42-year-old bicyclist died Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a tractor near Murtaugh.
According to the Idaho State Police, Shae Mayner of Twin Falls was riding a bicycle northeast on Murtaugh Grade, about four miles north of Murtaugh, at about 2:43 p.m. when he tried to pass the tractor, which was driven by a 52-year-old Rupert man.
Police say Mayner fell off his bicycle and was struck by the tractor. The bicyclist died at the scene, ISP said.
Mayner was wearing a helmet.
