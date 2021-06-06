 Skip to main content
Twin Falls barn destroyed by Saturday fire
Barn fire

A Twin Falls barn was destroyed by a Saturday fire.

 Twin Falls Fire Department

TWIN FALLS — No one was injured, but a barn was destroyed by a Saturday afternoon fire, the Twin Falls Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire at about 1:15 p.m. When units arrived they found the bar completely covered by fire and they set up an attack line, the department said in a Sunday Facebook post.

Worried about the fire spreading, firefighters called for assistance from the Rock Creek Fire District.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but was likely due to burning weeds, the department said.

Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

This fire was separate from the wildfire later Saturday that burned in the Snake River Canyon near Pillar Falls.

