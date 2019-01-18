TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s average gas price was higher than predicted in 2018, but prices dropped off sharply in the last quarter and continue to decline.
AAA Idaho says the state’s average price for a gallon of regular gas last year was $2.96, up from an average of $2.57 the previous year. Prices started out at their lowest — $2.53 — on Jan. 1, 2018, but quickly escalated in the spring. After essentially plateauing between May and September, they dropped 39 cents in three months to end the year at $2.57.
“It was a nice pronounced drop,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said. “We’d climbed higher so there was more room to fall.”
Meanwhile, gas prices continue to fall this month thanks to an abundance of global crude oil and the lowest fuel demand in nearly two years.
“You got past the holidays and the record travel we saw and we just saw the demand fall off,” Conde said.
The average gas price in Idaho on Thursday was $2.45. In Twin Falls, it was $2.50. Conde expects prices to continue going down over the next couple of weeks at least.
Idaho now ranks 15th in the nation for highest average gas price. That’s an improvement because the state usually sits around seventh to ninth highest in the U.S. What’s strange is Idaho’s gas is now less expensive than Utah’s, where a lot of the supply comes from.
AAA Idaho is waiting to make its projections for 2019 until it learns more about the impact of crude oil production cuts that took place Jan. 1 with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
“Crude oil makes up about half of the cost of gasoline, and if OPEC’s production cuts don’t push gas prices higher, increased fuel demand in the spring likely will,” Conde said. “Short term, however, pump prices are still pretty friendly to drivers’ wallets.”
Here are some highlights from 2018:
- Jan. 1 — $2.53: Idaho’s lowest average gas price for the year
- Jan. 5 — $2.50: Twin Falls’ lowest average gas price for the year
- Aug. 27 — $3.26: Idaho gas prices peaked
- Aug. 29 — $3.27: Twin Falls gas prices peaked
