Twin Falls animal shelter deals with high capacity

TWIN FALLS — Running an animal shelter isn’t much different than operating another typical business, the director of the local dog pound says.

But Debbie Blackwood, longtime director of the People for Pets, Magic Valley Humane Society Inc. in Twin Falls, sees one big difference.

“Not every business deals with live animals,” Blackwell said.

And in business terms, the shelter has been running very high on inventory the last several months.

“We are out of room,” she wrote in an open letter this month to the residents of Twin Falls County, urging people to adopt a pet or even taking part of the shelters foster-to-adopt program that allows animals to go home while waiting for veterinarian appointments.

“It’s been a crazy couple of months,” Blackwood said. As soon as a few kennels are freed up, they quickly fill up again.

It can be a frustrating situation — and one that can only be solved if the community works together to promote adoption and to help control the pet population, she said.

“People need to get their animals spayed or neutered,” she said.

Once the shelter hits 50 cats and 50 dogs, “we are pretty darn full,” Blackwood said. Sometimes the shelter numbers climb much higher. At one point in 2021, the shelter harbored 109 cats.

As the shelter’s dogs bark and cats meow, Blackwood can hear their needs. She wants the animals to know they are safe now. They aren’t going to be hungry; they won’t have to wander the streets.

Adoption rates at the shelter run about 95 percent, but it can be a struggle as Blackwood and her staff work to get animals out of the shelter. Just last weekend, an employee drove out of state to transfer dogs to an animal shelter in Beaver Head, Montana. Recently, an employee from a shelter in Spokane, Wash., traveled to Twin Falls to pick up 10 dogs.

"We have lots of rescue partners," Blackwood said.

Best Friends, a Utah-based animal sanctuary that has gained a nationwide presence, sponsored an adoption event on July 5-12 at the shelter. Adoption fees were waived, and the response was “huge,” Blackwood said, with about 38 cats and 38 dogs being adopted.

Even when a special event isn’t running, shelter adoption prices are “dirt cheap,” Blackwood said.

Adoption fees are $99 for dogs, $125 for puppies, and $63 for kittens. Adult cats are $25 — “a yearlong special,” she said.

All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed and microchipped. Dogs are also given a city license.

Potential pet owners need to qualify in order to adopt animals, to ensure the animal will go to the right household. Blackwood said people finding a new pet need to be aware of the special needs of particular breeds.

The cause of the increase in pets at the center hasn’t been pinpointed. Blackwood, however, says that households are feeling “squeezed” in today's economy and surrender pets because they no longer can afford them.

The surrender of pets can be disheartening to shelter worker Mary Eubanks. She was making the rounds at the dog kennels Tuesday afternoon, ensuring the canines had water and toys. She bent over slightly to look at a recent surrender, a cute, tongue-wagging mixed breed named Jazzie, with a friendly look in its eye.

“You aren’t a throw-away,” Eubanks said.

Not every pet that is brought to the center is a surrender, of course. Many are runaways. Dogs and cats that are found wandering city streets get their pictures taken to be posted on the animal shelter’s Facebook page in hopes that their owners will find them.

Sometimes they never do.

A black Labrador retriever came to the center a few years ago, Blackwood said.

“He knew a lot of tricks — how to sit, how to fetch,” she said.

The dog had a great personality, which led her to believe it belonged to someone. But despite the staff’s best efforts, the owner was never located.

“Why didn’t the owner call me?” Blackwood asked in frustration.

Overall, she thinks the center is doing a commendable job.

“I’m glad we are doing this: We’re serving the pet population countywide,” Blackwood said. “The goal is to get as many animals as possible out of the shelter and into forever homes."