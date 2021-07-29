Twin Falls animal shelter at 'crisis' level; feral cat population on the rise

TWIN FALLS — The animal shelter was already packed at “crisis” levels with 109 cats at one point. Then came the pregnant cat who gave birth to seven kittens. And the cat with a rubber band wrapped around its testicles — the previous owners had tried an at-home neuter.

Feral cat populations are on the rise. The city, shelter and rescue groups are looking for solutions, but for now, no long-term plan is in place.

“Every year is worse than the year before,” said Beckie Wagoner, president and founder of Broken Hearts Rescue. “It’s horrible.”

Spaying and neutering helps curb reproduction and give the cats better quality of life, Wagoner said.

“You go to any park in Twin Falls, whether it be Rock Creek or any of them, you are going to see cats,” she said. “Any food establishments, feral cats.”

City Hall posted on Facebook in May that they were receiving an increase in complaints from citizens about damage caused by feral cats.

“We had a few people who came to City Council meetings to express their concern to City Council up to and including pleading with the city to do something about it,” city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.