Twin Falls animal shelter at 'crisis' level; feral cat population on the rise

TWIN FALLS — The animal shelter was already packed at “crisis” levels with 109 cats at one point. Then came the pregnant cat who gave birth to seven kittens. And the cat with a rubber band wrapped around its testicles — the previous owners had tried an at-home neuter.
Feral cat populations are on the rise. The city, shelter and rescue groups are looking for solutions, but for now, no long-term plan is in place.
“Every year is worse than the year before,” said Beckie Wagoner, president and founder of Broken Hearts Rescue. “It’s horrible.”
Spaying and neutering helps curb reproduction and give the cats better quality of life, Wagoner said.
“You go to any park in Twin Falls, whether it be Rock Creek or any of them, you are going to see cats,” she said. “Any food establishments, feral cats.”
City Hall posted on Facebook in May that they were receiving an increase in complaints from citizens about damage caused by feral cats.
“We had a few people who came to City Council meetings to express their concern to City Council up to and including pleading with the city to do something about it,” city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.
The city decided to start a free humane trap rental program. Residents can borrow the traps for up to two weeks at a time, and animal control will drop them off. If the resident catches a cat they can take it to the humane society during business hours.
Once at People for Pets, Magic Valley Humane Society Inc. the cats are scanned for microchips and evaluated for temperament. Any cat that appears to be truly feral is euthanized, director Debbie Blackwood said.
“We can’t house animals that aren’t friendly — dogs or cats,” Blackwood said. “We wouldn’t even have near the capacity.”
Both the city and the shelter strongly encourage owners to spay or neuter their animals.
“There is every reason in the world to spay,” Blackwood said.
From June through December, which is kitten season, the shelter is at max cat capacity all the time. Recently, the shelter has felt like it is overcapacity, Blackwood said.
“We are in a major space crisis with cats and are operating at way over capacity,” a shelter Facebook post said. “We have many available adult cats ready to go home with approved applicants for only $9. We are also in extreme need for fosters . . . We are completely out of space!”
An unsprayed female and her mate have the potential to create 9 million cats in 10 years, she said. That’s if they had two litters per year and all the cats in those litters also reproduced. A female cat can start having her own kittens at just four months old.
The shelter used to offer a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, however, the veterinarian they partnered with got overwhelmed.
Trapping, bringing cats into the shelter and euthanizing non-friendly ones is a good short-term solution, Blackwood said. However, once that cat is removed it creates an opportunity for another cat to move into the territory.
“The real solution is the TNR [Trap, Neuter, Return],” she said.
TNR involves spaying or neutering feral cats and returning them to where they were found.
This program can lead to steep declines in the feral population and euthanasia rates, according to a study by the University of Florida, Blackwood said.
Twin Falls evaluated a TNR program started in Boise this year but hasn’t looked into it further, Palmer said.
“It was a fairly costly program,” he said.
There were also concerns on social media that it wasn’t going to fix the problem, he said. Twin Falls is going to follow Boise’s program and see if long term it provides a benefit to the community and how it impacts population numbers.
Twin Falls has eight humane traps, and the city is pleased with the participation, he said.
“We wanted to see if we could provide the tools to help the community help themselves and save taxpayers a pretty significance expense from a TNR program,” he said.
But Blackwood said a TNR program would better reduce the number of stay cats in the city.
“It’s [TNR] the most exciting concept and tested strategy that I have heard in my entire 35-year career,” she said.
Many volunteers are ready to do TNR programs in the Magic Valley, Wagoner said. She thinks the city’s trapping program will help the population numbers but many of them will be euthanized.
“Is that really ethical?” she said. “I couldn’t do it, personally.”
It can be expensive for cat owners to spay or neuter. Instead of paying, sometimes owners just dump their pets, adding to the problem.
The shelter posted on Facebook Wednesday that a cat came into the shelter with a rubber band tied around his testicles. They see that happen when someone tried to neuter their cat at home, the post said. It is extremely painful and the resulting injury can become infected.
The Times-News surveyed local veterinarians regarding the price of neuter and spray surgeries.
A pet rescue organization that helps Mini-Cassia people with low cost spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations for their dogs and cats is holding its first Fido Fest fundraiser this month.
Locally, neutering a cat costs about $90 and a spaying is closer to $140.
A low-cost option is SNIP, located in Boise. They have four programs with different costs.
For income qualifying individuals, the cost is $10. That includes a presurgical exam, anesthesia, spay or nature surgery, tattoo showing the animal is fixed, post-recovery care, post-operative pain medications and one wellness service.
The other program, available to all residents state-wide, is $45 for a male and $50 for a female. It includes the same elements except for the wellness service.
The city, shelter and rescues all ask that residents do not take situations into their own hands and attempt to kill feral cats. People for Pets, Magic Valley Humane Society Inc. follows national guidelines regarding humane deaths.