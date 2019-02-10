TWIN FALLS — There are more people coming and going at the Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport these days.
The airport has increased its passenger activity by 54.9 percent since 2014. In 2018, SkyWest reported more than 85,000 people boarding or getting off planes in Twin Falls. That’s a 5.1 percent increase over 2017.
“We’re starting to see more of that capacity utilized,” Airport Manager Bill Carberry told the Times-News.
It means planes are getting a lot fuller than they were three years ago, when SkyWest Airlines increased capacity from 90 seats to 150 seats per day. Carberry believes this is partially reflective of the economy and the current market.
SkyWest Airlines had begun offering a fourth departing flight last spring for a limited time, with the goal of helping passengers make more connecting flights in Salt Lake City.
“We may see it come back at some point,” Carberry said.
According to an annual report Carberry presented this week to the airport advisory board, Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport has also received more revenue from car rentals over the past five years. The airport collected total fees of $219,510 in 2018.
The Twin Falls airport charges a 10 percent fee on gross revenues made by AVIS, Enterprise, Hertz and Budget.
Hertz and Enterprise had the greatest share of gross revenues, each receiving about 30 percent of the total.
Here are some other highlights from the report:
- Airport fuel fee revenues rose to $92,648 in 2018 — a 7.7 percent increase over 2017. Carberry estimates some of that may have to do with firefighting aircraft, which seem to be getting larger over time.
- About 1,144,794 gallons of fuel flowed through the airport in 2018.
- In 2018, the Magic Valley Regional Airport received and shipped out 2,321,288 pounds of freight for UPS and FedEx. That surpassed the five-year average of 2.1 million pounds of freight.
- The airport collected $159,225 in landing fees in 2018.
