Airport stock photo

A Delta flight takes off April 5, 2016, at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, near Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — The airport is getting federal money to develop a taxiway to connect newly constructed hangars with runways.

Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport will receive $2.5 million of the $8 million of supplemental discretionary grant money allocated to Idaho by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday. The state will see a total of $40.5 million for its FY-2019 Airport Improvement Program, including the supplemental funds to Joslin Field.

“We started planning in 2015 to develop some taxi lanes for hangar construction,” airport manager Bill Carberry said Friday. “We finished phase one this year. This money will be used for phase two to connect the emerging taxiway to the main runway.” Such supplemental projects are similar to building infrastructure for subdivisions, Carberry said.

“As the community grows, the aeronomical world will grow too,” Carberry said. “This (grant money) sets the table for development.”

In addition, Gooding Municipal Airport will receive $1.3 million for taxiway construction and Buhl Municipal Airport was allocated $900,000 for a similar project. Passenger activity at the Twin Falls airport has increased by 55% since 2014. In 2018, SkyWest reported more than 85,000 people boarding or getting off planes in Twin Falls, an increase of more than 5% over 2017.

