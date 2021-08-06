Twin Falls air quality reaches unhealthy levels

TWIN FALLS — Air quality in the city has reached unhealthy levels, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The agency station on Addison Avenue recorded an air quality index level of 179 at 10 a.m. Levels above 150 indicate unhealthy conditions.
Air quality at the Paul Elementary School station was at 155, which is also in the unhealthy level.
Chad Silver, an air quality analyst with the department, attributes the poor air quality to smoke from large wildfires burning in Northern California and Southern Oregon. Smoke from smaller, local fires is also a factor.
The air quality index is used to monitor particles in the air that are two and a half microns or less in width. A micron is equal to one-millionth of a meter. Silver said the Environmental Protection Agency has determined that particles of this size can get deep into a person's lungs and cause damage.
The index has a range of levels from good to hazardous. When the air quality index surpasses 150 and reaches unhealthy levels, the department recommends people limit their time outdoors.
Silver said the department expects air quality levels to remain unhealthy throughout the weekend, although conditions could improve at times. Silver added that it's too soon to predict what conditions will look like next week.
Large fires in the region, such as the Bootleg Fire in Oregon and the Dixie Fire in California, which are both larger than 400,000 acres, have been burning for weeks but recent changes in weather patterns have directed the smoke to The Magic Valley. Silver said previously the smoke was mostly hitting northern Idaho.
Smaller local fires could also be contributing to the poor air quality, Silver said.
The Clover Creek Fire is estimated at 1,360 acres near Wintercamp Butte, which is nearly 50 miles of Twin Falls. And the Bruneau Fire, estimated at 5,000 acres, is burning just 6 miles northwest of the butte.
The five-acre Red Devil Fire is burning one mile outside of Hailey.
Firefighters expect to have all three fires contained and controlled at different times this weekend, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District.