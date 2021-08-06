Twin Falls air quality reaches unhealthy levels

TWIN FALLS — Air quality in the city has reached unhealthy levels, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

The agency station on Addison Avenue recorded an air quality index level of 179 at 10 a.m. Levels above 150 indicate unhealthy conditions.

Air quality at the Paul Elementary School station was at 155, which is also in the unhealthy level.

Chad Silver, an air quality analyst with the department, attributes the poor air quality to smoke from large wildfires burning in Northern California and Southern Oregon. Smoke from smaller, local fires is also a factor.

The air quality index is used to monitor particles in the air that are two and a half microns or less in width. A micron is equal to one-millionth of a meter. Silver said the Environmental Protection Agency has determined that particles of this size can get deep into a person's lungs and cause damage.

The index has a range of levels from good to hazardous. When the air quality index surpasses 150 and reaches unhealthy levels, the department recommends people limit their time outdoors.