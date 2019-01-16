TWIN FALLS — In the early 1850s, a small group in Utica, N.Y., formed the Independent Order of Good Templars — men and women devoted to promoting a life of temperance. Their motto: “Friendship, Hope and Charity.”
A half-century later, the IOGT made its way to Twin Falls, joining the usual secret societies — Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Loyal Order of Moose, Freemasons, Knights of the Templars, and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows — and a few social clubs unique to Twin Falls women — Mothers’ Study and Surprise Club, Morningside Club, Country Women’s Club and the Syringa Club, a literature group that soon became the Twentieth Century Club.
The first Twentieth Century Club, founded in the late 19th century in Buffalo, N.Y., claims to be the first club in the U.S. to be “run by women, for women.” Women’s civic clubs across the nation flourished as a way to participate in social causes before women had the right to vote.
The women’s clubs each had a specific focus, said KennieLynn Klingback, historian for the Syringa Club in Sweet, near Emmett. But for many, the weekly or monthly meetings were a social outlet.
“It was mothers’ day out,” Klingback said.
In Twin Falls, the Twentieth Century Club was comprised of the wives of movers and shakers in town, such as city councilmen Krengel, Maxwell, Breckenridge, White, Salladay, Smith, Ostrander and Eldridge. The women met weekly at various churches and halls; the club’s numerous committees met every other week. Members paid $2 in annual dues, which in turn went toward paying the Twin Falls chapter’s state dues.
One of the first projects of the Twentieth Century Club was a drinking fountain in City Park, which still stands midblock along Shoshone Street East.
Once the club completed the fountain in 1915, members turned their attention toward raising money for a public swimming pool in Twin Falls. On Jan. 26, 1917, the Twentieth Century Club held a grand “Poverty Ball” at the Cotillion Hall on Main Avenue North — now the Paris Building, which houses Slice and The Twin Falls Sandwich Co.
Club Treasurer Mrs. Murphy opened the Twentieth Century Club Swimming Pool Fund account at Twin Falls Bank and Trust with the $171.85 collected from the ball, according to the club’s minutes. Additional money from concerts, teas and dances built the bank account to more than $245 — nearly $5,000 in today’s money.
But as the Great War raged in Europe, the club turned its attention to the Red Cross. When the U.S. declared war on Germany in April 1917, the club voted to give all its funds, including the swimming pool funds, to the Red Cross’ war effort. The women met regularly to sew foot warmers for the soldier serving in the war.
The group later hotly debated whether to sell the building lot it owned to replenish the swimming pool fund. But the Twentieth Century Club minutes suddenly went silent and the 1918 Armistice went unnoticed in the club records. The Spanish influenza epidemic had prompted the closure of all public gathering.
The club returned to its work in early 1919. The women built a children’s wading pool in 1922 in City Park and a swimming pool in 1936 in Harmon Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.