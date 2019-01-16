TWIN FALLS — The Twentieth Century Club is steeped in tradition. And they are determined to keep it that way.
At noon on the second Tuesday of every month the women have a luncheon meeting at Norm’s Catering Room. Each member signs in — with impeccable handwriting. They say the Pledge of Allegiance, with Vice President Sue Remaley holding up the U.S. flag for all to see. Then the work begins.
At its peak, the club had 300 members, club president Jane Anderson said. Now, the club has 11.
“There were a lot more members back then,” said Helen Shaff, the club secretary-treasurer. “We’re having a lot harder time getting people to join.”
But after 113 years of community service, the Twin Falls Twentieth Century Club is still giving back and doesn’t plan on stopping.
On Jan. 8, they held their annual bottle auction. The money goes into their general fund, then back into the community, said Marietta James, a member for more 40 years.
By 2015, the club had contributed $474,543 to Twin Falls. The club donates a scholarship to Girls State every year, Anderson said.
Formed in 1906, the Twentieth Century Club started as a literary club. The club transformed into a women’s civic club devoted to addressing needs in the community. The women involved in the club worked with local, state and national organizations in a variety of ways, the club has a historical emphasis on the arts, education and public recreation.
Among its many services for the community are still apparent today: raising $6,000 from 1966 to 1968 for the Twin Falls Civic Auditorium (which eventually led to the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Center) and in 1971, they led the effort to build Rock Creek Park with a $3,970 donation and $1,500 for the YMCA swimming pool in 1974.
A benefit for the members is a unique sense of community that promotes civility and discussion despite differences, Shaff said. The friendship that the club offers is what has kept her coming back
“I’m just by myself so it was an excuse to get out and meet people,” said Shirley Allred, a member of the club since September 2018.
Their existence is well-documented; a binder rests on a table with records from every meeting going back to December 2014. The Twin Falls Public Library houses the club’s yearbooks, dating back to 1907. In the past, the members were mostly housekeepers and when women moved into the workforce there was a decrease in members, Anderson said.
“We’d love to have new members,” Anderson said. “We started as a women’s group but we will take anyone who wants to join.”
The Twentieth Century Club is steeped in tradition, but more than anything it’s about leaving the comfort of home and being a part of a community. The club is willing to let anyone in who wants to give back to the community.
“We give every year, that’s our purpose,” James said. “I love being a part of such a neat group of ladies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.