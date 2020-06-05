Turn-lane construction on U.S. 93 begins next week near Twin Falls
Turn-lane construction on U.S. 93 begins next week near Twin Falls

Road Work Ahead

TWIN FALLS — Construction is expected to begin Monday on U.S. Highway 93 near Idaho Highway 74 at milepost 38 in Twin Falls County. 

"In the next few weeks, we will add a longer turn lane for motorists traveling northbound toward Twin Falls," Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a statement. "This will improve safety in the area by providing a designated lane for motorists to decelerate when turning off U.S. 93."

While construction is underway, traffic will be reduced to a single lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during this month. Drivers should anticipate minor delays and watch for flaggers in the area.

The general contractor is Idaho Materials and Construction.

