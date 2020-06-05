Turn-lane construction on U.S. 93 begins next week near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Construction is expected to begin Monday on U.S. Highway 93 near Idaho Highway 74 at milepost 38 in Twin Falls County.
"In the next few weeks, we will add a longer turn lane for motorists traveling northbound toward Twin Falls," Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a statement. "This will improve safety in the area by providing a designated lane for motorists to decelerate when turning off U.S. 93."
While construction is underway, traffic will be reduced to a single lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during this month. Drivers should anticipate minor delays and watch for flaggers in the area.
The general contractor is Idaho Materials and Construction.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.