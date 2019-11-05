{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The 34th annual Wayne Kinney Memorial Turkey Shoot will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Twin Falls Gun Club at the north end of Washington Street. It's sponsored by the Twin Falls Optimist Club. Food and drink will be available.

Prizes for the shoot will include turkeys, hams and steaks.

Raffle tickets will be $5 each. There will be drawings for one of the following each: 

  • Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield M2.0 Integrated Crimson Trace Red Laser 9MM Luger
  • Henry Repeating Arms Golden Boy .22 Long Rifle

The guns will be donated by Red's Trading Post. For every gun purchased before the shoot, you will receive a ticket for the gun drawings.

For more information, call Dennis at 208-733-1013.

