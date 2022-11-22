Turkey or tacos: Magic Valley residents pick their favorite Thanksgiving meal

TWIN FALLS — What will your Thanksgiving dinner look like?

Turkey might be king, and a traditional favorite, but Magic Valley residents will be putting lots of other things in their mouths on Thursday besides bites of the big bird, even though 88% of people sit down to a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation.

“Lasagna!” Sarah Bender of Twin Falls exclaimed on a social media post when asked what her dinner was going to be. It doesn’t have anything to do with inflation, she just doesn’t like turkey.

“Regular mashed potatoes and rolls are the only things I do like,” Bender said. “I hate turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and I’m allergic to pumpkin, squash and zucchini.”

She said she will be having Thanksgiving dinner with her parents, and they are “cool” with her Thanksgiving menu.

Sara Bronson of Gooding will be serving lamb.

“My boyfriend hauls sheep for a good friend, in exchange for one. It’s a great feast and homegrown,” she said. “Perfect with this economy.”

Denise Bloxham said she would be having turkey on Thanksgiving Day, but relates this story:

“One year when my kids were young, I asked them what they wanted for Thanksgiving dinner,” Bloxham posted on social media. “They agreed on barbecue spareribs. So we had ribs, macaroni and cheese, and asparagus. Peach cobbler for dessert.”

Tacos became the Thanksgiving meal of choice for Cathy Cooper of Twin Falls.

“We always traveled South for the winters,” she posted, and there wasn’t much room to cook. Tacos were decided upon for the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Whatever you choose for your favorite dish on the holiday, it’s bound to be more expensive this year.

Bender said she wouldn’t be surprised if shoppers alter their meal this year due to inflation.

“I imagine people will buy less, have fewer side dishes, buy pre-made stuff instead of baking themselves,” she said. “Eggs and butter are getting ridiculously expensive.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost for a traditional American Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is $64.05, up 20% this year compared with last year.

That represents the highest year-over-year increase in the cost of the meal in the survey’s history, surpassing last year’s 14% increase, which was also a record at the time.

“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” Farm Bureau economist Roger Cryan said.

Cryan said the supply of whole turkeys available to consumers should be adequate this year, although there may be temporary, regional shortages in some states where avian influenza was detected earlier this year.

The largest rise in food items might be a surprise. A 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix costs an average $3.88, up 69%, according to the Farm Bureau.

The price of one item in the shopping cart decreased this year: A 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries averages $2.57, down 14%.

But about those cranberries: According to a 2021 survey conducted by the travel journal The Vacationer, nearly 30% of respondents said they disliked cranberry sauce.

Twenty-eight percent of the 1,092 respondents said they disliked turkey.

Maybe pizza wouldn’t be so bad for Thanksgiving Day. After all, everyone likes pizza, right?