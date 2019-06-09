TWIN FALLS — The Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport invites passengers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck program, which expedites the screening process for low-risk passengers.
The Transportation Security Administration will host a local enrollment event from June 17 to 21 in the Snake River Room at the airport.
TSA PreCheck travelers are not required to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. To participate in this local enrollment event, schedule an appointment by following these easy steps:
- Go to tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.”
- Complete the steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen.
- Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box.
- Choose location “Magic Valley Regional Airport” and click “Next.”
- Select your desired appointment time. Make note of your appointment time as no reminders will be sent out.
To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. A valid U.S. passport is all you need for identification.
The TSA PreCheck application process will be completed on site. Applicants will be required to provide fingerprints for a background check and pay the $85 application fee which covers a five-year period. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.
