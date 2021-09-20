‘True Idaho icon’: Louise McClure dies after leaving mark in public service, the arts

Louise McClure, longtime public service devotee and the wife of former Idaho Sen. Jim McClure, died Sunday. She was 93.

While Jim McClure served in Congress, Louise became involved with the congressional wives organizations, hosted diplomats and volunteered for several organizations. President George H.W. Bush appointed Louise McClure to the National Council on the Arts.

McClure also served on the boards of the Boise Philharmonic, Parents and Youth Against Drug Abuse, Boise State Radio Community and Women’s and Children’s Alliance, according to the University of Idaho.

McClure grew up in Nezperce in North Idaho and was her high school valedictorian. She graduated from the University of Idaho in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in music. She married Jim McClure in 1950 and they had three children: Marilyn, Ken and Dave.

Jim McClure died in 2011. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 1991 and in the House from 1967 to 1973.

Idaho politicians publicly shared their condolences Monday.