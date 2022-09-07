 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'True Crime Comedy Show' — A new original improv show here in the Magic Valley

True Crime Comedy Show

Heath and Mollie Harmison, known around the Magic Valley and beyond for their comedy shows, are back with a new and original improv show: "True Crime Comedy Show."

Heath and Mollie Harmison, known around the Magic Valley and beyond for their comedy shows, are back with a new and original improv show: “True Crime Comedy Show.”

The Harmisons’ previous show was called “Relationship Comedy Show” and was wildly popular.

Their new production about true crime came to Mollie because she has been a big fan of true crime stories.

“I liked true crime since before it was cool,” Mollie said jokingly. “I thought this concept would be cool.”

According to Heath, the improvisors will tell the audience the story of a real true crime story and use that as a base to take information and create a whole comedy show around it.

Mollie said she loved the idea of doing something that was a combination of fiction and nonfiction on stage.

“You can laugh and you can cry; you can take people on a more emotional rollercoaster with improv,” Mollie said.

“True Crime Comedy Show” will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls.

Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com.

The show contains adult-themed entertainment.

