Try 1 month for 99¢
cop police lights
File photo

JEROME — Two horses died Thursday evening after they got loose on Interstate 84 near U.S. Highway 93, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office said. 

One of the horses was hit by a semi-trailer and died at the scene, Sheriff's Capt. Gary Taylor said Friday. The other horse was put down by a deputy after attempts to corral it failed.

"The call came in at about 5:15 and deputies were still on scene until 8:30," Taylor said.

Idaho State Police handled the semi-trailer crash, he said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
2
7
3

Tags

Load comments