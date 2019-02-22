JEROME — Two horses died Thursday evening after they got loose on Interstate 84 near U.S. Highway 93, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office said.
One of the horses was hit by a semi-trailer and died at the scene, Sheriff's Capt. Gary Taylor said Friday. The other horse was put down by a deputy after attempts to corral it failed.
"The call came in at about 5:15 and deputies were still on scene until 8:30," Taylor said.
Idaho State Police handled the semi-trailer crash, he said.
How did the horses get there? What did they get loose from? How cruel it was to kill the healthy horse. How pathetic that s/he wasn't instead tranquilized.
