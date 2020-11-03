Truck hauling straw catches fire near Raft River

RAFT RIVER — A semi-truck hauling straw caught on fire Monday afternoon near Raft River.
Idaho State Police investigated the fire at milepost 11 on Interstate 86 just before 5 p.m. Monday.
Clifton K. Robinson, 45, of West Valley, Utah, was westbound on I86 in a 2003 Peterbilt semi-truck hauling two trailers loaded with straw. The load on the trailer caught fire and burning straw set off a wildfire on the north roadside of I86.
The right lane of travel was blocked for about four hours.
