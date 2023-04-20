A Jerome woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Twin Falls involving a semi-trailer, police say.

A Kenworth semi-trailer was westbound at 8 p.m. on Pole Line Road near Washington Street when the driver made an improper lane change and severely damaged a 2022 Kia, also westbound, police say.

While the truck driver wasn’t injured in the crash, she was struck in the face afterward by Jesus Martinez Ramirez, 26, the police report said.

Ramirez was cited with battery, and the truck driver was cited for an improper lane change, police say.