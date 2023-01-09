 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck driver dies in I-84 crash in Jerome County

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 Alison Smith

Two crashes occurred Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. One involved a fatality, according to SIRCOMM.

The fatal crash took place at 9:54 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-84 near milepost 173, the Idaho State Police said, when a 43-year-old male from Boise was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed, and rolled.

The driver died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt, ISP said.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

The non-fatal crash occurred near the same area.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s road report advised motorists Monday morning of difficult driving conditions on I-84 from Eden to Wendell due to ice and freezing rain. That warning was lifted in the afternoon.

