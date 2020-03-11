Truck crash dumps liquid fertilizer on highway in Declo

DECLO — A truck crash Wednesday afternoon dumped liquid fertilizer at the intersection of Idaho highways 81 and 77 in Declo.

Jesus D. Cervantes, 19, of Burley, was trying to turn a 1995 Volvo straight truck from eastbound Idaho 81 to southbound Idaho 77 at 2:10 p.m. when the truck overturned and dumped the fertilizer on the road, Idaho State Police said.

Cervantes was wearing a seat belt, ISP said. No injuries were reported.

The road was blocked for about four and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Declo Fire Department, Declo QRU and Life Run Ambulance Service.

