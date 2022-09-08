 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trooper critically injured Thursday while directing traffic on I-84

JEROME — A state trooper directing traffic on Interstate 84 was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Thursday morning.

The Idaho State Police sergeant responded to a vehicle fire at about 8:30 a.m. on westbound I-84 within the Jerome city limits, ISP said in a statement.

While directing traffic, the trooper was struck by a passing vehicle. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, ISP said.

The Jerome Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation. The driver of the passing vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the statement said.

Eastbound I-84 was closed to traffic for nearly four hours.

The Jerome Police Department is not releasing any additional information at this time, the statement said.

