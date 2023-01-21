Trio of goat thefts reported in Magic Valley

Goats are going missing.

Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them.

Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut.

Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said.

And in mid-December, 10 goats were stolen near Buhl. The owner had a large herd of 400, but the owner saw some of her goats were out of their enclosure the morning of Dec. 12 and noticed others were missing, according to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. The owner surmised the tamer goats could have easily been led away by a thief.

The case is listed as a grand theft.

The string of thefts puzzles the sheriff.

“This is a new one to us,” said Gough, while warning livestock owners to keep a close eye out for their animals and to report suspicious activity.

In the Rocha family’s case, the thief or thieves seemed intent on stealing goats. Two calves and a mini-horse were in the same area, but unharmed, said Jason’s wife, Kayla.

Kayla Rocha said she started raising goats about eight years ago and slowly built up the small herd by obtaining goats from relatives.

These were not just goats; they were pets.

“They are our bottle-fed babies,” she said. “Most of them have names.”

“Lady” the goat was sometimes welcome in the house. “We put a diaper on her,” Kayla explained.

And now her 4-year-old son, saddened by the loss, yearns for the goat’s return, saying, “Come home, Lady, we have treats for you.”

Kayla is not going down without a fight. She’s actively trying to locate her missing animals, contacting livestock auctions, along with warning other goat owners to keep their animals secure.

There is speculation that the thief could have taken the goats to California to sell, so she’s contacted sale yards there as well.

“They will be putting up some posters of the goats,” she said.

And to top it off, the family is offering a reward of $3,500, no questions asked, even though Jason estimates the goats are worth a lower amount, between $2,000 and $2,500.

“Please just bring our goats back,” Kayla posted on social media.

The high price of goat meat could be what is sparking the thefts.

“Unfortunately, that’s what we are afraid of, is them being sold for meat,” Kayla said.

Most of her goats are Boer goats, considered meat goats, along with some Boer-Nubian crossbred animals. Lady is a Sable-Nubian cross.

But “they weren’t meant to be sold and eaten,” Kayla said.

She said people on social media have been helpful in spreading the news about the missing goats. There have been 1,400 shares, and people have provided leads that so far haven’t panned out.

“Any information, any type of lead is helpful,” she said.