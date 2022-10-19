Trick Your Haunted House: Magic Valley Halloween home decorating contest starts soon

Halloween is upon us, and to help celebrate, the Trick Your Haunted House Halloween home decorating contest is going to start soon throughout the Magic Valley.

According to Stacie Larios, one of the contest's organizers, the contest, previously limited to the Twin Falls area, has now expanded, allowing residents of Jerome, Kimberly and Filer to also enter.

"I grew up in Twin Falls and I always loved it when we would get in the car and drive around looking at the Christmas displays in town," Founder, Lisa Douda said. "I always wanted to see one for Halloween."

There are seven categories for the houses. Those categories include the following:

Best classic/old fashioned

Creepiest

Best theme

Most creative

Funniest

Most original

Best witchy

Last year there was a qualification for 75% of the decorations had to be homemade. This year, that requirement has been removed. This year it is encouraged to be as creative as possible even with store bought decorations as judging will be based on how unique of a look you can create.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have because the house with the most expensive display doesn't automatically win," Douda said. "We want to encourage people to use what they have and make something fun with it. We want to show kids how to use their imagination and have some fun."

Judging for the contest will take place from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and the winners will be announced on Oct. 28.

First place prize is $200 and second place is $100.

"We are excited for this year," Larios said. "We're excited to have a larger area and to be able to offer this again. We had a bunch of fun last year and its only going to continue to get better."

"This is our second year running the contest so we are excited that we are growing and hope that this will continue to grow every year," Douda said. "We want to bring back the spirit of Halloween to Twin Falls and encourage people to be creative and have fun."

Information for last minute entries

If you are not sure if you are in an eligible area, reach out to the goblins behind the Trick Your Haunted House Facebook page and they can tell you.

To enter the contest, send them your name and address and like all the pages of the sponsors.

Sponsors include the following:

The Escapuary

House of Odd

Stacie Anne Designs

Larios Collision

Bridge Street Coffee

Pro Image Body and Paint

CNS CnC

Sweet T’s Cupcakery

If you are interested in entering, make sure you are OK with your address being placed on a public map as well as photos of your home being posted online.

Deadline to enter is Thursday.