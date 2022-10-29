Trick-or-treaters gather at Main Avenue

TWIN FALLS — Throngs of trick-or-treaters lined Main Avenue on Saturday afternoon dressed in costumes ranging from scary to hilarious.

Trick or Treat on Main Street is among the biggest events to take place in downtown every year, as crowds gather to collect sweet treats handed out by businesses.

And it’s not just for youngsters, as many adults dress up for the event.

“We get into Halloween,” Juan Martinez said as he and his wife, Heather, sported Ghostbuster costumes.

Adults said it was a safe, convenient way for their children to enjoy Halloween, and no one seemed to mind the long lines.