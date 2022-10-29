 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick-or-treaters gather at Main Avenue

TWIN FALLS — Throngs of trick-or-treaters lined Main Avenue on Saturday afternoon dressed in costumes ranging from scary to hilarious.

Trick or Treat on Main Street is among the biggest events to take place in downtown every year, as crowds gather to collect sweet treats handed out by businesses.

Trick or Treat on Main Street attracts a crowd Saturday in Twin Falls.

And it’s not just for youngsters, as many adults dress up for the event.

“We get into Halloween,” Juan Martinez said as he and his wife, Heather, sported Ghostbuster costumes.

There were ghouls galore Saturday at Trick or Treat on Main Street in Twin Falls

Adults said it was a safe, convenient way for their children to enjoy Halloween, and no one seemed to mind the long lines.

