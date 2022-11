Trick-or-treaters bring home the candy

TWIN FALLS — Christmas could be the most wonderful time of the year, but to some youngsters, Halloween might come in a close second.

Trick-or-treaters took to the streets Monday to collect Snickers and suckers, taffy and Sweetarts. Many got an early start that afternoon at a trunk-or-treat at Middlekauff Ford in Twin Falls, in which numerous businesses participated.

Children smiled and those handing out the candy appreciated their enthusiasm.

"We love seeing the kids," said Shawn Scherer of Pizza Pie Cafe.

It goes without saying that the kids loved seeing the candy, too.