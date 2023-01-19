Trial set for man charged with murder after 2019 crash

TWIN FALLS — It was June 2019 when Cedric Mitchell crashed his pickup truck, hitting another truck from behind as it was stopped at a stoplight. The crash killed a woman, injured others, and set off a long string of court filings.

Mitchell, 38, is charged with murder and five counts of aggravated battery. The case is still active, with a jury trial set for July.

The case is taking years to get through the court system, and is an indicator of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the judicial system, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said. In addition, defense attorneys have requested to vacate several court dates.

Since 2020, the Idaho Supreme Court has issued a series of emergency orders relating to the pandemic. Courtrooms were closed for months at a time.

The length of time it has taken for the Mitchell case isn’t that unusual, Loebs said, “if you take the nature of the charges, and add the COVID problem.”

“The court system’s mission is to give defendants a fair trial,” he said, and if the defense needs more time to prepare, “there is nothing wrong with that happening.”

On Dec. 2, 2019, Mitchell’s attorney filed a waiver of the right to have a speedy trial.

Filings continue in the case. On Wednesday, the state of Idaho made a request for the Custodian of Records to hand over certain documents to the public defender’s office or to appear in court. On Jan. 10, Loebs’ office submitted more evidence in the discovery process, including aerial video of the crash scene.

Court records allege Mitchell “did willingly, unlawfully, deliberately” strike the motor vehicle that the victim, Maryann Steiner, occupied with his own vehicle at a high rate of speed. Mitchell’s pickup was estimated to be traveling between 74 and 76 mph at the time of the crash.

The crash seriously injured Steiner’s husband, Dwayne, and pushed his pickup into the intersection at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Heyburn Avenue, causing additional crashes and injuries.

Mitchell told a contributor for the website Truthdig that he passed out before the crash.

“It’s our contention he was having some sort of medical event at the time of the crash,” then-attorney J.W. Bond said in an October 2019 court hearing.

The county public defender’s office is now representing Mitchell, and a motion to dismiss the case is scheduled for March 27.

Twin Falls Prosecutor Grant Loebs countered during the 2019 hearing that he didn’t believe the crash was an accident, that an investigation of the accident showed the accelerator of Mitchell’s vehicle was “100% engaged” and witnesses reportedly heard Mitchell say “God take me. I want to die,” and “I wanted to bring the rapture.”

Bail is set at $2 million and Mitchell is still in custody. Prosecutors urged that bail be set high because Mitchell, among other things, had a history of not showing up for court hearings in unrelated cases in Arizona.