Trial for Raft River man accused of murdering wife reset

BURLEY — A jury trial slated to begin at the end of October for a Raft River man accused of kill his wife with a shotgun has been reset next spring.

Jimmy Lee Murphy is charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Whitney Murphy, 26, and attempted first-degree murder for shooting a neighbor through his basement window the same day.

Murphy’s attorney made a request to reset the trial that was slated to begin Oct. 31.

The trial is set to begin on April 4.

On request of Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen on Sept. 20, the court also dismissed a third charge of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers.

During a preliminary hearing on the case the presiding judge wrote an analysis of the case that said because Whitney was found on her kitchen floor clutching a grocery bag with her purse nearby, that she had been surprised by the shooter.

She had three 12-gauge shotgun wounds and it appeared the shooter had advanced on her as he fired.

The only missing item at the couple’s home was Jimmy Murphy’s 12-gauge shotgun, the judge said. Murphy had also taken out a $650,000 life insurance policy on Whitney and the couple had discussed divorce and had been fighting.

Levi Bodily, who lived near the Murphys, was shot through a basement bedroom window as he and his wife were lying in bed.