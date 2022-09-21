Trial for Heyburn man charged with first-degree murder postponed

RUPERT — A Heyburn man set to go to trial on a first-degree murder charge in October waived his right to a speedy trial.

Kalob Morrison is also charged with felony counts of destroying evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify authorities of a death and three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, in connection with the Jan. 2 death of Julio Lopez.

Lopez’s body was found in the Lincoln County desert after his vehicle was set on fire. According to previous court testimony Lopez had been beaten and shot.

Morrison’s brother, Klee Morrison, of Littleton, Arizona, will also be charged in connection with the death and is currently held on other federal charges.

According to court records, Kalob Morrison’s attorney, Daniel Brown, asked for a continuance of the trial on Monday and the state did not object.

A status hearing in the case is set at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Minidoka County District Court.

During the preliminary hearing, a witness said Klee Morrison hit Lopez on the head with a metal ball that he swung and Kalob Morrison held Lopez down as he pleaded for his life.

Kalob Morrison had argued with Lopez at Morrison’s home and after Lopez was killed the brothers put his body in Lopez’s vehicle and drove it to the desert before setting it on fire, the witness said.