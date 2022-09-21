 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trial for Heyburn man charged with first-degree murder postponed

  • 0
Morrison

Kalob Morrison enters a Minidoka County courtroom during a previous court hearing.

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

RUPERT — A Heyburn man set to go to trial on a first-degree murder charge in October waived his right to a speedy trial.

Kalob Morrison is also charged with felony counts of destroying evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify authorities of a death and three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, in connection with the Jan. 2 death of Julio Lopez.

Lopez’s body was found in the Lincoln County desert after his vehicle was set on fire. According to previous court testimony Lopez had been beaten and shot.

Morrison’s brother, Klee Morrison, of Littleton, Arizona, will also be charged in connection with the death and is currently held on other federal charges.

According to court records, Kalob Morrison’s attorney, Daniel Brown, asked for a continuance of the trial on Monday and the state did not object.

People are also reading…

A status hearing in the case is set at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Minidoka County District Court.

During the preliminary hearing, a witness said Klee Morrison hit Lopez on the head with a metal ball that he swung and Kalob Morrison held Lopez down as he pleaded for his life.

Kalob Morrison had argued with Lopez at Morrison’s home and after Lopez was killed the brothers put his body in Lopez’s vehicle and drove it to the desert before setting it on fire, the witness said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

New Rupert police chief appointed

New Rupert police chief appointed

“I’m looking forward to continuing the community policing Chief Wardle started,” Jeff McEwen, newly appointed police chief said. “And of course as a new chief I have ideas that I’d like to bring to the office.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Buy Beer, Give Gear fundraiser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News