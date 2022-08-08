Trial for former MC jailer accused of touching inmate moved to December

BURLEY — A jury trial set to begin next week for a former Mini-Cassia jailer accused of sexually touching an inmate through a jail cell door slot was moved to December.

During a Monday hearing in Cassia County District Court, the jury trial for Paul Raymond Afeaki was set at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7. A pretrial conference was scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28.

Afeaki was charged in July 2021 for having sexual contact with an adult female inmate who was incarcerated from March 9 to May 20, 2021, according to court records.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Afeaki was a Minidoka County deputy and part-time deputy at the jail. He now lives in Utah.

Officials began an investigation after three yellow sticky notes were found in the woman’s cell. One of the notes contained explicit sexual wording. Recorded calls between the two were also found, which showed they were having a relationship.

The woman told investigators that she was arrested in Ada County and Afeaki transported her to Cassia County. She said he gave her brownies and took her to McDonalds and gave her his phone number, which is against jail policy, records said.

She said Afeaki brought her toilet paper and left the jail door’s slot, called a “bean slot,” open so they could pass notes.

“I feel so stupid because this whole time I thought I was something special,” the woman said.

In one note, Afeaki asked her to perform a sexual act and she agreed to remove most of her clothing and allow him to touch her through the door.

“I didn’t want him to touch me but I didn’t want to lose his attention either,” she told police.

After she was transferred to another jail, Afeaki and the woman continued their relationship over the phone.

The woman said she broke off the relationship after someone sent her a picture of him with his wife, whom Afeaki told her was his ex-wife.

The woman told police she trusted him because “he was law enforcement.”

Police asked the woman to call Afeaki again so they could record the conversation and the call became sexually graphic.

Afeaki knew the conversation was being recorded but said he did not care.