Retired history professor Russ Tremayne will present a program this week about the Oregon Trail and gold mining in the area.

Tremayne, who taught at the College of Southern Idaho for more than 20 years, is a member of the Idaho Humanities Council and a co-founder of Preservation Twin Falls.

He will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Minidoka County Museum, 99 E. Baseline Road in Rupert.

Anyone who is interested in history is invited to attend. For more information call 208-436-0336.