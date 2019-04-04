Treading the waters of gender identity: A major milestone arrives for transgender people in Idaho

TWIN FALLS — Cole Kraut’s brain is seldom quiet.
He is an anxious person and his mind is constantly going a mile a minute. HIt taunts him with things he should worry about — work, money, family, friends — but his mental chatter is loud, as his mind uses everything in its arsenal to make his heart race and his skin crawl.
It didn’t help that his breasts were a constant reminder that this body was not his own.
Kraut developed breasts at 13 years old, and more than any other part of his body, they served as nails on the chalkboard of his mind. His body was quickly becoming foreign. He grew up feeling like a boy, but what he saw in his reflection betrayed his sense of self.
“I could barely look at myself in the mirror when I showered in the morning. (My body) looked foreign,” Kraut said. “There are things all of us don’t like about our bodies. But I would look in the mirror and it would look distorted.”
When he was 21 years old, Kraut ordered a chest binder to quell his curiosity. He opened up the package and found the chest binder looked like a sports bra. When he replaced his flannel shirt over his freshly flattened chest and caught his reflection in the mirror, his body finally felt like his own. For the first time in his life, his head was quiet. Elation filled him when he saw this familiar self in the reflection.
Soon after that, Kraut came out as transgender to his family and friends.
He started therapy to validate his feelings. Two years later, after saving $4,000 for the procedure, he got a mastectomy. The surgical removal of the breasts and sometimes associated tissue such as lymph nodes and muscles give the look of a male chest.
Not every transgender person experiences gender dysphoria — a medical condition marked by the person’s birth gender and their gender identity being severe, distressing and detrimental to their quality of life — but every transgender person experiences a moment where everything clicks, Kraut said. For him, it was the moment he first donned his chest binder.
“My dysphoria didn’t help me realize I was trans,” Kraut said. “What helped me figure out I was trans was my euphoria.”
This April marks the first anniversary that Idaho officials can no longer automatically and categorically reject transgender individuals’ applications to change the sex listed on their birth certificates. No medical documentation is required for someone to legally make the switch.
It’s a small victory for the transgender community in Idaho, but other obstacles loom.
There is a long way to go before transgender people like Kraut feel safe in the state.
For example, social situations can feel like minefields. Making friends and dating are especially challenging, Kraut said. Anything that could be interpreted as a romantic advance by a transgender or gay person could be met with violence and the attacker can claim gay/trans panic defense — a legal strategy used to excuse the assault of a gay or transgender individual when the assailant says he or she felt threatened by same-sex advances — which is still valid in Idaho, Kraut said.
Every stranger could potentially be a threat. Kraut seeks balance between protecting himself and being open about who he is, but still feels wary around unknown individuals.
“It’s hard for me to trust new people,” he said.
Fighting discrimination against transgender Idahoans
It’s been one year since Kraut and other transgender Idahoans were granted the right to change the sex listed on their birth certificate to match their gender identity. This came on the heels of a federal court ruling that the state was unconstitutionally discriminating against transgender people by not providing that option. The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community celebrated the 2018 ruling as a sign of progress in one of just four states at the time that didn’t allow residents to change the sex on their birth certificates.
But in the courthouse and statehouse, battles over the rights of transgender Idahoans have continued. A years-long push to add protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s Human Rights Act — which protects people from discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodations based on race, sex, disability, religion and other characteristics — returned to the capitol yet again this legislative session; efforts this year produced serious bipartisan discussion, but no concrete action.
Meanwhile, a federal judge last month reaffirmed his stance that the Idaho Department of Correction must provide gender reassignment surgery to a transgender inmate held in a facility south of Boise, who sued the state when department declined to perform the procedure. On Dec. 13, 2018, Judge B. Lynn Winmill gave the state institution six months to provide gender reassignment surgery for Adree Edmo, 31, a transgender inmate who was born male. The department appealed the ruling, arguing that the surgery was not medically necessary for Edmo’s health, but the ruling was upheld.
At the time, The Associated Press reported that Edmo had tried to remove her own genitals using a razor blade.
Transgender Idahoans who wish to alter the sex listed on their birth certificate were first permitted to apply to do so in April 2018, after an Idaho magistrate judge ruled in U.S. District Court the previous month that the state’s policy was discriminatory and in violation of the Constitution. At that point, Idaho, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kansas — as well as Puerto Rico — were the only U.S. states in which transgender people were not permitted to change their birth certificates.
“A rule providing an avenue to obtain a birth certificate with a listed sex that aligns with an individual’s gender identity promotes the health, well-being, and safety of transgender people without impacting the rights of others,” the court ruling said.
Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ civil rights organization, filed the lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of two transgender women living in Idaho: Dani Martin of Boise and a woman identified only as F.V.
Administrators with the Department of Health and Welfare said at the time that they didn’t object to letting transgender Idahoans alter their birth certificates, but would need a court order to change the policy.
“The lawsuit basically broke through the log jam,” said Peter Renn, an attorney with Lambda Legal who worked on the case.
As the court ruling stated, allowing a transgender person to change his or her gender on their birth certificate isn’t only a matter of identity — it can be a matter of safety as well, Renn noted.
One of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, F.V., described a visit to a Social Security office, where an employee commented on her male birth certificate. As F.V. was leaving the office, a stranger who overheard the conversation confronted her with derogatory epithets.
“It’s just a matter of common sense that a policy that subjects transgender people to an increased risk of harassment and discrimination is not something we want on the books,” Renn said.
As of March 12, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had received 89 applications from people requesting to change the gender listed on their birth certificates, spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said. Seventy-four of those applications were completed as of March 12, and 15 were in process.
Unknown territory
As transgender individuals struggle to navigate social stigmas, many individuals undergo identity crises.
Payton Martinez is no exception. All her life, the people around Martinez never quite knew how to deal with her.
She was bullied as a child for acting effeminate. In her freshman year of high school, she came out as transgender, but the respect she gained from some classmates came with a slew of other problems.
Her high school had an agreement that she would use the counselor’s bathroom to avoid any complications. Her father rejected her.
Although she initially gained respect from others when coming out, she faces more challenges now.
“A lot of the time people are weirded out,” Martinez said. “Being trans is a very hard difficult life. People think we do this for attention. But we live with challenges. I worry about being beat up or people judging me. Finding a job is harder. It’s a very hard life to live.”
Martinez, 21, was released on March 11 after serving three months in Mini-Cassia County Jail for possession of methamphetamine. She was placed into solitary confinement during her first week in jail because the staff didn’t know where to put her, she said. Staff eventually moved her into the general population, where she could be more closely monitored by guards.
“I’m on their radar,” she said. “I got a write up for sitting on another guy’s bed. They know that I’m different and they assume that I’m going to mess up.”
Martinez shares a similar disposition with Adree Edmo, who is suing the prison for a delay on access to a gender reassignment surgery.
Martinez enrolled in a rehabilitation program after her release and later plans to begin hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery. Martinez is traveling uncharted territory by going to a rehabilitation clinic.
“I want this place to be supportive and accepting (of the transgender community),” Martinez said. “Make them feel supported. Help them find themselves.”
She described her dysphoria as bugs crawling on her body. When she looks in the mirror, she feels an overwhelming wave of embarrassment.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be happy in my body,” she said.
Without resources, she didn’t know how to handle her dysphoria or her place in the Magic Valley. She eventually turned to drugs to help her cope with her confusion.
“I have a drug problem,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to blame my problem on my life, but (it has) contributed. When I get high, I don’t have to deal with (my) problems. It makes me forget reality. It numbs the pain of not being accepted.”
Martinez’s mother, Leslie Wills, has also been forced to grapple with issues surrounding her daughter’s gender identity.
When her daughter initially identified as transgender, Leslie Wills found herself asking, “What did I do wrong as a parent?”
Many parents struggle to understand how to best navigate parenthood, but without assistance from the community, it has felt isolating for Wills. There are no resources in the Magic Valley for parents to educate themselves on transgender lives, she said.
“It’s hard to be in this unknown territory,” Wills said. “You kind of feel alone. Like you are chartering your own course.”
Battling discrimination in Idaho
Hundreds of demonstrators filled the halls of the Idaho state capitol building on a mid-January morning, softly singing. Some carried signs, some describing forms of discrimination they’d faced. Their ranks were diverse — they were male and female, gay and straight, transgender and cisgender (non-transgender), and representative of a wide range of religions — but they were united in their message: “Add the Words.” The demonstration was a familiar sight for many at the statehouse, where similar protests have taken place for years.
Idaho’s non-discrimination law, the Idaho Human Rights Act, does not include anti-discrimination protections for gay or transgender people. Supporters of the Add the Words campaign would like to see that change.
“It’s really important because we have people who are not able to live and thrive to their full potential because of that discrimination,” said Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, executive director of Add the Words. “So often people think it’s just a feeling or a fear of it happening, when in actuality it does happen.”
Gaona-Lincoln said she has experienced LGBTQ discrimination; she and her now-wife were turned away from their first-choice wedding venue in Canyon County.
The push to add protections for LGBTQ Idahoans is nothing new; the campaign has existed in various forms for the past 14 years. Gaona Lincoln said she doesn’t believe the state is much closer to taking action than it was a decade and a half ago when the effort began. But she recognizes an evolution in the tone of some of the inter-party conversations along the way.
“I don’t feel that we are substantially closer to getting what we need done for gay and trans people when it comes to updating the law,” Gaona-Lincoln said. “But when it comes to community building, relationship building, and maybe seeing our shared humanity, I would say I’ve seen some progress made.”
Bipartisan efforts among lawmakers to reach a legislative compromise between supporters of adding LGBTQ protections and opponents concerned about whether those protections could affect religious freedom have resulted in numerous failed bills and ongoing discussions, but no new laws.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, a Republican from Rexburg, announced in late February that a working group to address the issue had made “great progress” over the past four years, but would not be proposing legislation in the 2019 session.
“Discrimination is ugly and we condemn it,” Hill said in a statement. “We want to send a message to all that bigotry and persecution are not tolerated by Idahoans. But concerns remain that affording protections to LGBT persons could jeopardize others’ religious freedoms and rights of conscience.”
Hill said the group “developed a workable framework for future discussion” this year, adding: “The risks of doing nothing are great on both sides.”
At a breakfast with reporters that same week, Gov. Brad Little expressed similar sentiments when asked about adding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Idahoans.
“I hope and pray that they come to some resolution that balances what is fundamental in Idaho DNA — that we don’t discriminate — but recognizes religious freedom,” Little said.
In the meantime, a number of cities around Idaho, including three in the Wood River Valley, have taken it upon themselves to introduce their own anti-discrimination ordinances protecting LGBTQ residents. Meridian became the 14th Idaho city to pass such a policy in September, following Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Boise, Pocatello and others.
Those 14 cities do not include Twin Falls, which adopted an ordinance in 2013 to protect city employees from discrimination based on their sexual orientation.
Beyond the practical purpose of protecting LGBTQ residents from being fired at work, denied housing or subjected to other forms of discrimination, local ordinances can serve as a gateway for discussion at the state level, said Clifford Rosky, a law professor at the University of Utah who specializes in sexuality and law.
“That becomes the beginning of a conversation at the state legislature,” Rosky said.
Several polls from the past decade suggest public support for adding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people into Idaho law. In a 2014 poll by Idaho Politics Weekly, 67 percent of respondents said they believed it should “be illegal to discriminate in housing, employment, and business based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”
Similarly, 63 percent of respondents in Boise State University’s 2008 Annual Idaho Public Policy Survey said they thought it should be illegal to fire an employee because they were perceived to be gay.
A report by the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy estimated there would likely be about 11 additional discrimination complaints filed per year with the Idaho Commission on Human Rights if gender identity and sexual orientation were added to the Idaho Human Rights Act, about nine of which would likely be related to employment.
Patience prevails
Some transgender individuals often go unnoticed.
Brandon Connolly, 25, is open about his passing privilege — the ability to be seen as the gender he associates with — but his biggest worry is his coworkers discovering that he is transgender. As an employee at Clif Bar, he isn’t worried about the company firing him. But rather his peers alienating him.
“My coworkers have already told me how they feel about me without knowing who I am,” Connolly said.
People at work ask him if everything is alright in his marriage, or else they assume he is a gay man. He skirts around the topic for his safety.
Connolly was dating his now-wife, Mikayla Connolly, 22, when he realized that he was transgender. The two had a slow and budding romance. As former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they tried to hide their relationship. When Connolly came out as a transgender man, Mikayla wasn’t surprised, and she embraced his identity.
“It was easy. I knew that it was us against the world,” Mikayla said. “I fell in love with the soul and not just the body.”
The couple isn’t as social as they used to be. They don’t go out as much as they would like to. A foreboding feeling of never quite feeling safe or people glaring and judging constantly hangs in the air.
There are spaces in Twin Falls that are safer and more open-minded, such as the growing downtown area, Connolly said. But the town still feels 30 years behind the rest of the country, in his opinion. But Connolly grew up in Twin Falls. It’s his home and he considers himself lucky to live here. Still, he can’t shake the feeling that someone will turn on him eventually.
“I think it’s easier for me because I grew up here,” Connolly said. “People know me. I’m sure that for transplants, it’s harder. I believe that every LGBTQ person should come out if that’s a safe option.”
But Connolly is patient. He answers questions about being transgender, because, perhaps, he has always felt a bit different due to a major injury early in his life.
He lost his right leg to amniotic band syndrome — a condition caused by strands of the amniotic sac entangling around digits or limbs of the fetus —and now uses a prosthetic, so he is familiar with answering questions about his personal life.
Connolly is grateful for his chest binder but, along with his leg, it is yet another part of himself that he has to put on in the morning before he can feel like himself. The walls don’t feel like they are closing in when he wears his leg and binder, he said.
“Ultimately, I feel like I was born in the wrong body,” Connolly said. “I can’t imagine how many cis men have put on a dress and felt uncomfortable for laughs. I’m uncomfortable, and this isn’t for laughs.”
Getting testosterone treatments proved challenging for Connolly. His original doctor in Twin Falls instead gave him estrogen because he thought Connolly had a deficiency. He later found a doctor in Boise who agreed to testosterone for hormone therapy.
Citizens of small towns might think that transgender communities are only in big cities; in reality, they are here and want to be seen, Connolly said. The thought of leaving his hometown persists, but, for now, Twin Falls is home.
“All that’s needed is for a place to tell the trans community that they are safe there,” Connolly said. “There are people out there who feel threatened by my existence. I want people to know that I am more than just trans.”
Lingering unknowns
The main question that remains for every transgender person who came forward for this story is, “Why?”
What is there to gain from exposing their souls and telling the world this is who they are?
For the individuals who felt comfortable enough coming forward and sharing their stories, it was a chance to educate. Changes are coming to Idaho; slowly public perception is shifting towards accepting the transgender community. For now, the most they can do on a daily basis is have the patience to educate others.
“I wanted to share my story because it could help someone,” Martinez said. “In a way, it gets easier once you come out.”
Kraut answers uncomfortable questions all the time. Questions about his body, his sexuality and his mental health. There is an obligation to answer these questions for the next transgender person, in hopes of making it easier for someone else, Kraut said.
“Nothing is unexplainable,” Kraut said. “You can explain the fundamental experience of being trans and growing up trans. Learning from the outside world that you were born one way, but feel another way, you have to claw out of that. You have to unlearn everything you are told you are.
“I want to live in a place where these questions are unnecessary.”
“I don’t feel that we are substantially closer to getting what we need done for gay and trans people when it comes to updating the law. But when it comes to community building, relationship building, and maybe seeing our shared humanity, I would say I’ve seen some progress made.” — Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, executive director of Add the Words
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.