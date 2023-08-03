Travelers' Oasis demolition draws a crowd TIMES-NEWS Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 A crowd gathered August 3 to witness the demolition of the old Travelers’ Oasis building in Eden. TIMES-NEWS A crowd gathered August 3 to witness the demolition of the old Travelers’ Oasis building in Eden. TIMES-NEWS Workers watch the demolition of the old Travelers' Oasis August 3 in Eden. TIMES-NEWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TIMES-NEWS A crowd gathered August 3 to witness the demolition of the old Travelers’ Oasis building in Eden. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Travelers' Oasis demolition A crowd gathered August 3 to witness the demolition of the old Travelers’ Oasis building in Eden. 'Something new' in Garden of Eden: Travelers' Oasis expands in Jerome County More than four decades ago, Dan Willie turned a two-bay service station into the Travelers' Oasis off Interstate 84 near Eden. Now, Willie is … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Flooded rivers, trapped residents test China's disaster response Florida Disney World District Ends All Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs Florida Disney World District Ends All Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs Texas 'illegal' barriers: Body found in border obstacles in Rio Grande Texas 'illegal' barriers: Body found in border obstacles in Rio Grande Travelers' Oasis demolition Travelers' Oasis demolition