BOISE — The 511 traveler information phone line, web page and app will not display current driving conditions from about 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesday for maintenance.
Newly updated information on driving conditions or accidents will not show. Camera views and weather stations will continue to update normally.
Drivers interested in conditions on highway routes are encouraged to call 511 between 6 and 7 p.m. or go to 511.idaho.gov or the app during that time. Once the platform is brought online after midnight, it will be updated with current driving conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.