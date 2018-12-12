Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — The 511 traveler information phone line, web page and app will not display current driving conditions from about 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesday for maintenance.

Newly updated information on driving conditions or accidents will not show. Camera views and weather stations will continue to update normally.

Drivers interested in conditions on highway routes are encouraged to call 511 between 6 and 7 p.m. or go to 511.idaho.gov or the app during that time. Once the platform is brought online after midnight, it will be updated with current driving conditions.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments