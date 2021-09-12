Travel nursing, housing costs add extra layer to Idaho’s COVID-19 crisis

The state, federal government and individual hospitals have taken steps to try to keep Idaho nurses from leaving their jobs.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare this month announced $4 million in funds to help Idaho’s hospitals hire and keep their staff. Hospitals will get $1,000 per licensed bed.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little also told the Sun in an interview Thursday that the federal government is providing 400 health care workers to the state — double the 200 he expected — through General Services Administration contracts. He said the federal government will pay for the surge staffing.

“That should be a big help,” he said.

‘This pandemic has inspired’ people to become nurses

One hospital official said he is optimistic about the future of Idaho health care.

“You might think it’s not the ideal time, but it’s absolutely fantastic; we’re seeing significant increases in the number of people entering nursing school and entering medical schools, seeing a real desire to serve, and this pandemic has inspired that in a way that maybe would be surprising,” Dr. Frank Johnson, chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, Elmore and McCall said in a recent media call.

“Here at St. Luke’s, we just completed our onboarding of a big cadre of new nurses who (are) thrilled to provide care,” Johnson said. “And that’s really helped us here, just in the last week, to add to our staff. … So, yeah, I think I’m optimistic for the next year. I think we’re going to see a real injection of new enthusiastic individuals who are here to serve their communities.”

