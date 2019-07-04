SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public comment from July 2 to Aug. 2 on the 2020-26 draft of the Idaho Transportation Investment Program. All transportation stakeholders are encouraged to participate.
The plan is a seven-year road map for developing transportation projects, including the following:
- Highways and bridges
- Bicycle and pedestrian facilities
- Highway safety
- Railroad crossing safety
- Airports
- Public transportation
- Transportation planning
- Freight
The transportation department is offering an online, interactive map that allows users to choose specific project categories and learn about work that is planned for the area in which they’re interested. To see the Idaho Transportation Project Map, go to itd.idaho.gov/funding/?target=draft-itip.
The draft document lists projects by highway route and location and identifies projected years for right-of-way acquisition, preliminary engineering, construction and estimated project costs. It also lists local construction projects that are federally funded.
Some notable upcoming projects in South-central Idaho include the following:
- Reconstruction of both eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls
- Widening and realignment of U.S. Highway 93 near 300 South in Jerome County
- Replacement of the Big Wood River Bridge on Idaho 46 near milepost 113 in Gooding County
Paper or CD copies of the plan will be provided upon request by calling Rush at 208-334-8119 or by e-mail at adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or by mail to Idaho Transportation Department, Adam Rush, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129.
A printed copy can be reviewed at the department’s district office at 216 S. Date St., Shoshone.
Public comments will help the department determine if proposed projects meet the department’s three main objectives of improving safety, mobility and economic opportunity.
Comments can be e-mailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to ITIP: Comments, Attn: Adam Rush, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129.
All comments on the draft will be reviewed after Aug. 2. After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board, the will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information, go to itd.idaho.gov or Twitter at IdahoITD or Facebook.
