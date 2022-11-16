Transit system closer for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The city is getting closer to having a public transportation system rolling.

City council members on Nov. 7 unanimously approved a $3 million funding agreement between the city and the Idaho Transportation Department for the operation of a pilot program.

The microtransit system — “in a nutshell a Uber or Lyft for public transportation” — could be running in April, Mandi Thompson, assistant to the city manager said.

The next step for the city is to write and send out a request for proposals to vendors interested in providing a turnkey public transportation system.

The program could cost around $1 million per year to operate, Thompson estimated, and the city will be reimbursed monthly from the $3 million grant, which utilizes pandemic-related CARES funds.

Contracting with a vendor to run the program will cost more than if the city was operating it, but the city doesn’t have the resources.

“This is an option that doesn’t fill me with anxiety,” Thompson said. “It will serve members of the community that need it the most.”

The elderly, disabled and low-income members of the community are expected to use the system more often, but it will be available to everyone.

The city will hire a coordinator to oversee the program, Thompson said.

Instead of a fixed-route system, the micro-transit situation will offer much-needed door-to-door service for elderly and those who use wheelchairs, he said.

Vehicles will not all be bus-sized with wheelchair lifts, she said, but will include some smaller vehicles.

“We don’t always have to operate the larger buses,” she said.

Those needing rides will hail a ride via a smartphone app or by contacting a call center, Thompson said, and shouldn’t have to wait longer than 15 or 20 minutes for a vehicle to pick them up.

Once city officials get a better understanding of the public transportation needs, the city will likely take more control of the transportation system, Thompson said.

The Trans IV bus system, operated by the College of Southern Idaho with support from the city and ITD, ceased operation in September due to lack of funding due to the expected re-designation of Twin Falls from rural to “small urban.”

The 2020 Census, which has yet to be certified, is expected to put the population of Twin Falls over 50,000.

Since Trans IV ceased operations, Thompson and city council members have heard tales of hardships from elderly and handicapped residents who have had a difficult time getting around the city.

They are “incredibly grateful that we are seeking a solution,” she said.

Nonprofits, such as Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, offer rides to the elderly, and IVC Director Jeanette Rowe said there has been a growing number of requests.