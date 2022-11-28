 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Trained to bite: Cassia County Sheriff K-9 officers strut their stuff

  • 0

Cassia County Sheriff Officers demonstrates how K-9 Officer Zeus apprehends a suspect.

BURLEY — Upon hearing his handler’s command, Cassia County Sheriff K-9 Officer Zeus launched himself across the Burley Junior High School cafeteria and sunk his jaws into the arm of a faux suspect.

A set of large, sharp teeth glistened under the lights before they sank into the padded suit of the “suspect” and the dog's ominous snarls filled the room during the Cassia County Sheriff Office’s fundraiser for its K-9 program on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office had two of its three K-9 officers on hand for demonstrations during the event.

Apprehension of a suspect is just one of Zeus’ skills, which also include drug and evidence detection, said Cassia County Sheriff Detective Kenny Emery, a certified K-9 officer trainer who is Zeus’ handler and the program lead.

“We wouldn’t be able to operate the program without support from the community,” Emery told the Times-News.

People are also reading…

Zeus

Dressed in a padded safety suit, Cassia County Deputy Preston Zaver takes a bite from K-9 Officer Zeus during a fundraiser suspect apprehension demonstration on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Cassia County Sheriff School Resource Officer Michael Rose also handles a K-9 Officer, Mattie, who is trained only for detection of narcotics and evidence.

Mattie was not bred specifically as a K-9 officer, but was a dog that was put up for adoption at 8 months old.

Rose said it costs up to $15,000 to get a trained K-9 officer from a reputable kennel and outfit the vehicle with a cage and then there are ongoing training and maintenance costs for the animal.

The officer handling the K-9 undergoes 240 hours of training along with their dog and then assumes 24-hour-a-day care of the animal.

Members of the public do not have to be fearful of K-9 officers, Emery said, because they are well-trained and only respond to commands given in a foreign language for safety.

“We are very cautious with how we use them,” Emery said. “The dog will only attack a suspect without a command if the officer is under attack.”

Zeus finds items

Cassia County Sheriff K-9 Officer Zeus indicates that he's found drugs in a suitcase during a fundraiser demonstration at Burley Junior High School on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Cassia County Sheriff Deputy Preston Zaver, who played the role of a suspect during the event, said the highly padded suit protected him from the dogs' attacks — but said he could still feel pressure from the bites.

When the department is ready to get a new K-9 officer, interested officers write a letters of intent to become a handler. The new handler is then chosen through a selection process, Emery said.

The training for a handler-and-dog pair never stops, he said. Reward toys play a key role.

“Basically, the toys belong to me and I let him have them as a reward,” Emery said.

When toys are brought into Zeus' sight, his excitement is obvious.

The dogs become part of the officer’s family and Emery's two children are allowed to pet and feed Zeus.

But, he said, mock fight play with dad is forbidden because it could trigger a response from the dog.

Donations to the Cassia County Sheriff Office’s K-9 program can be dropped off at the front desk at the sheriff’s office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Call 208-878-2251 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Burley school alumni creates time capsule

Burley school alumni creates time capsule

“One of the big things we learned during our lives is that when you are a high school senior you don’t have a clue what will happen in your career, lives or what hobbies you’ll develop. Life is going to take you on a whirl,” Gene Allen, Burley High School Class of 1957 member said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Luck of the draw for first ticket sales for Paris 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News