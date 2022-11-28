Trained to bite: Cassia County Sheriff K-9 officers strut their stuff

BURLEY — Upon hearing his handler’s command, Cassia County Sheriff K-9 Officer Zeus launched himself across the Burley Junior High School cafeteria and sunk his jaws into the arm of a faux suspect.

A set of large, sharp teeth glistened under the lights before they sank into the padded suit of the “suspect” and the dog's ominous snarls filled the room during the Cassia County Sheriff Office’s fundraiser for its K-9 program on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office had two of its three K-9 officers on hand for demonstrations during the event.

Apprehension of a suspect is just one of Zeus’ skills, which also include drug and evidence detection, said Cassia County Sheriff Detective Kenny Emery, a certified K-9 officer trainer who is Zeus’ handler and the program lead.

“We wouldn’t be able to operate the program without support from the community,” Emery told the Times-News.

Cassia County Sheriff School Resource Officer Michael Rose also handles a K-9 Officer, Mattie, who is trained only for detection of narcotics and evidence.

Mattie was not bred specifically as a K-9 officer, but was a dog that was put up for adoption at 8 months old.

Rose said it costs up to $15,000 to get a trained K-9 officer from a reputable kennel and outfit the vehicle with a cage and then there are ongoing training and maintenance costs for the animal.

The officer handling the K-9 undergoes 240 hours of training along with their dog and then assumes 24-hour-a-day care of the animal.

Members of the public do not have to be fearful of K-9 officers, Emery said, because they are well-trained and only respond to commands given in a foreign language for safety.

“We are very cautious with how we use them,” Emery said. “The dog will only attack a suspect without a command if the officer is under attack.”

Cassia County Sheriff Deputy Preston Zaver, who played the role of a suspect during the event, said the highly padded suit protected him from the dogs' attacks — but said he could still feel pressure from the bites.

When the department is ready to get a new K-9 officer, interested officers write a letters of intent to become a handler. The new handler is then chosen through a selection process, Emery said.

The training for a handler-and-dog pair never stops, he said. Reward toys play a key role.

“Basically, the toys belong to me and I let him have them as a reward,” Emery said.

When toys are brought into Zeus' sight, his excitement is obvious.

The dogs become part of the officer’s family and Emery's two children are allowed to pet and feed Zeus.

But, he said, mock fight play with dad is forbidden because it could trigger a response from the dog.

Donations to the Cassia County Sheriff Office’s K-9 program can be dropped off at the front desk at the sheriff’s office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Call 208-878-2251 for more information.