HAUSER (AP) — Idaho authorities say a train hit and killed a pedestrian.
Kootenai County sheriffs, Idaho State Police and the Hauser Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a train hitting a pedestrian early Sunday.
Deputies and troopers searching the area found a male dead. Authorities didn't provide additional details.
An investigation is under way.
