HAUSER (AP) — Idaho authorities say a train hit and killed a pedestrian.

Kootenai County sheriffs, Idaho State Police and the Hauser Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a train hitting a pedestrian early Sunday.

Deputies and troopers searching the area found a male dead. Authorities didn't provide additional details.

An investigation is under way.

